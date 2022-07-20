ZEON Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. ZEON has a market cap of $76.23 million and approximately $125,367.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,419.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

