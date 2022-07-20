ZeroSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $608,191.00 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (ZEE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $1.88 million and $608,191.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io.

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

