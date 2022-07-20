Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0442 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $578.08 million and approximately $443.18 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00454432 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000331 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000894 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.03 or 0.02197326 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00362602 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,360,681,384 coins and its circulating supply is 13,069,214,231 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.