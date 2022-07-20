ZKSpace Market Cap Hits $11.02 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSpace has a market cap of $11.02 million and $644,655.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZKSpace has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00507970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022130 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

