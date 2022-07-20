ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.97

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.97 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.32). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.40), with a volume of 97,718 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

ZOO Digital Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £103.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,900.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82.

Insider Activity

About ZOO Digital Group

In other news, insider Gordon Doran purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($26,897.79).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

Further Reading

