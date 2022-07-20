ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Reaches $5.12 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $240,645.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00544080 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021042 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015226 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001726 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 205,420,989 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
