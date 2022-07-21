1,010 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Diageo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,271,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $178.17 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Societe Generale upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.81) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.19) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

