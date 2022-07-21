120,000 Shares in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in ironSource by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ironSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IS opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90. ironSource Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $189.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price target on shares of ironSource in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

