12,682 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.02.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $395.22 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

