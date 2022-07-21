14,515 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.

VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,000. MercadoLibre accounts for about 14.2% of VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $781.30. 10,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,837. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $721.36 and its 200 day moving average is $951.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.