1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

1Life Healthcare stock traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 4,496,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.61. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

