1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Gap Up to $10.18

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $17.35. 1Life Healthcare shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 1,522,997 shares traded.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $125,692,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,134 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $22,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

