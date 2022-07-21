1World (1WO) Price Reaches $0.0809 on Exchanges

1World (1WO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, 1World has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $9,258.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,323.88 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003610 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

Buying and Selling 1World

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars.

