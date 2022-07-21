286,330 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 286,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,877,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 8.95% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,832,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,710,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.71. 23,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $149.13 and a 52 week high of $192.32.

