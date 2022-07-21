2local 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29,987.00 (2LC)

2local (2LC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, 2local has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One 2local coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. 2local has a total market cap of $71,026.14 and $29,987.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00371345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032559 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,757,453 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1.

Buying and Selling 2local

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using U.S. dollars.

