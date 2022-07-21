38,366 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 3.12% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.1 %

NJUL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $44.55. 218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,732. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32.

