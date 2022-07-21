3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

