4,001 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 108.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.