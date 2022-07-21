42,713 Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Purchased by NTB Financial Corp

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after acquiring an additional 517,949 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in Barings BDC by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,990 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 783,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 40,986 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Barings BDC by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
Barings BDC Trading Up 0.8 %
Barings BDC stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.59. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $11.55.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Barings BDC Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
