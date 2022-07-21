4,291 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $362.92 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.