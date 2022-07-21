6,745 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,745 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $3,193,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,735 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $1,246,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 21.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $147.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.38. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

