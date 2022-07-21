A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AOS. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 255.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 96,340 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 74,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

