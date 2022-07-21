Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.06. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 91,500 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.28 million for the quarter.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

