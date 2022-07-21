Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.06. Aberdeen International shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 91,500 shares changing hands.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.
Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.28 million for the quarter.
About Aberdeen International
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
Featured Stories
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.