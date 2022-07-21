Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Cut to $355.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.25.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $276.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.02.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

