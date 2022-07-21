abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.30

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance

abrdn Asian Income Fund stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.53) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.13. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 204.50 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 238.60 ($2.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market cap of £360.97 million and a P/E ratio of 823.08.

Get abrdn Asian Income Fund alerts:

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.