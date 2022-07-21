abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.30

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance
abrdn Asian Income Fund stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.53) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.13. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 204.50 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 238.60 ($2.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a market cap of £360.97 million and a P/E ratio of 823.08.
About abrdn Asian Income Fund
