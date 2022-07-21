Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABSI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Absci stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Absci has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 2,633.14%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Absci during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Absci by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the first quarter worth about $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

