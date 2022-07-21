Acima Private Wealth LLC Buys 6,478 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 425.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,759,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.93. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $108.06.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

