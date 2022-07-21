Acima Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,739,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,942,000 after buying an additional 147,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,585,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,200,000 after buying an additional 75,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.5 %

UAL opened at $41.68 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

