Acima Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $171.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

