Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Short Interest Up 27.7% in June

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Acme United has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $108.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading

