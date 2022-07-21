Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock Position Decreased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Acme United accounts for about 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 11.33% of Acme United worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.75. 8,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Acme United Increases Dividend

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.84%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acme United in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.