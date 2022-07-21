Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,144.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.20 or 0.06784310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00251995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00107263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00652619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.47 or 0.00529146 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005990 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

