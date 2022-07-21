Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,991 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $405.18. 26,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,691. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

