Adshares Trading Up 31.3% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Adshares has a market capitalization of $71.43 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00011044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008214 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001788 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,138 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars.

