Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 37,501 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,907,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,501 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.7% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $41,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,052,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 8,150,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,834 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,134,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,460,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,613 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

