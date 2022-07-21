Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.