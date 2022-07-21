Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VIG stock opened at $147.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

