Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 55,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 142,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 62,493 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 376,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.