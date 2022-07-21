Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 160.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

