Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $322.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.94.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

