Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 2,818 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $87.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.81. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

