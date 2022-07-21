Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AEVA opened at $3.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $816.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.79. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

