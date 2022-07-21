AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 102,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 26,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

AF Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Institutional Trading of AF Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AF Acquisition by 54,594.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 151,228 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AF Acquisition by 3.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 414,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AF Acquisition by 3,187.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 426,615 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

AF Acquisition Company Profile

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

