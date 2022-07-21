AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44,093.00

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a total market cap of $82,262.92 and $44,093.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00394012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001801 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain.

