Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 741,400 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 934,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 233,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $121.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.41. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading

