AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Update

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AgEagle Aerial Systems

In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, CEO Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grant A. Begley sold 4,125 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $26,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,250 shares of company stock worth $195,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of AgEagle Aerial Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Price Performance

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.