Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.04

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.04 and last traded at $75.98, with a volume of 24579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 34.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 776,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197,235 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 146.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

