AIOZ Network Hits Market Cap of $42.52 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $42.52 million and approximately $436,192.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,027.72 or 0.99994415 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006980 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003891 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About AIOZ Network
AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 609,434,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.
AIOZ Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
