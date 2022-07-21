Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.74

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and traded as low as $13.32. Air Canada shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 21,411 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACDVF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 39.95% and a negative return on equity of 828.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

