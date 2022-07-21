Akroma Market Capitalization Achieves $8,782.54 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $8,782.54 and approximately $14.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akroma has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

